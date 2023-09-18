180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,003 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,888 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $2,142,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 814.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 84,216 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $15,704,000 after acquiring an additional 75,010 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6,330.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 533,752 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $99,531,000 after acquiring an additional 525,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,350 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $199.09. The company had a trading volume of 184,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,734. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.02.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

