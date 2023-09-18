180 Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. MTC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 262,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,696,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 88,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.67. 8,100,472 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $98.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.16.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

