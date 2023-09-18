180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 102 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,251 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.1% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $2,328,844,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $245,698,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,780,247,000 after purchasing an additional 535,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of COST traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $559.10. 163,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,930. The stock has a market cap of $247.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $551.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $571.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

