180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,336 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,697 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hyperion Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $215.48. The company had a trading volume of 657,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,001,188. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $209.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total value of $3,520,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $260,812.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $20,929,472.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,401,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 698,191 shares of company stock valued at $152,203,804. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.