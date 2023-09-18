180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 498 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 116,277.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the first quarter worth approximately $636,060,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 173.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,491,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,365 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Robert Half by 2,249.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,597,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,845 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Robert Half by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,808,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,330,000 after purchasing an additional 891,202 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Robert Half in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of RHI stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.21. 72,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.21. Robert Half Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $89.78.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Robert Half had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Insider Activity at Robert Half

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $959,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,776,014.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.