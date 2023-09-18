18,339 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Acquired by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 120,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.81. 122,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,211. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $53.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.80.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.