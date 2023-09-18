1,836 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Luken Investment Analytics LLC

Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.
Truist Financial Stock Performance
Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,087,824. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.93. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.
Truist Financial Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Truist Financial
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 5 Reasons Mullen Automotive Is About to Turn a Corner
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Can These 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks Deliver Income Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.