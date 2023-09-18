38,569 Shares in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,569 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in BOX in the second quarter worth $249,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in BOX in the first quarter worth $962,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the first quarter worth $331,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BOX by 51.3% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in BOX by 22.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 757,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,295,000 after purchasing an additional 138,224 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

BOX Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.11. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.58, a P/E/G ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.03.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $398,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,593,057.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $398,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,520,165 shares in the company, valued at $46,593,057.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,078,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,896,667.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $1,739,120 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.