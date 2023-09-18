405,578 Shares in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 405,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Agora at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agora by 52.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,811,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,885,000 after buying an additional 1,309,170 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Agora in the second quarter worth about $5,471,000. SCEP Management Ltd raised its holdings in Agora by 207.7% in the first quarter. SCEP Management Ltd now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 810,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Agora by 88.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,112,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 522,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Agora by 330.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 641,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 492,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Agora alerts:

Agora Stock Performance

Shares of Agora stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.13. Agora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13.

About Agora

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $34.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.34 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 82.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Agora, Inc provides real-time engagement platform-as-a-service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence functionalities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding API? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.