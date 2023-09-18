464 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Purchased by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VGT stock opened at $426.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $462.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.49.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.