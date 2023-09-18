5,250 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Acquired by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Up 0.1 %

C stock opened at $42.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $53.23.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Read Our Latest Report on C

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.