6,472 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.79.

Chubb Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $214.03. 341,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,664. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,632.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $479,632.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,534 shares of company stock worth $4,645,275. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

