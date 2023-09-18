AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

AB Electrolux (publ) Price Performance

Shares of ELUXY stock opened at $20.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.68. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $34.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.27.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.80). AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative return on equity of 21.17% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

