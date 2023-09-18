Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ACRS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.20.

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $534.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.88. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $18.96.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 337.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Aclaris Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aclaris Therapeutics

In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,724 shares in the company, valued at $993,499.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider James Loerop bought 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,499.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

