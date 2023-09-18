Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $165.59 and last traded at $165.59. Approximately 60,761 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 320,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.14.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.88. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The electronics maker reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.15. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuity Brands

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 1,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 37.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands

(Get Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.