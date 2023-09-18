Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.78

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 134766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADPT. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a market cap of $841.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 100.69%. The firm had revenue of $48.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Tycho Peterson sold 134,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $1,098,582.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,642.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tycho Peterson sold 134,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $1,098,582.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,642.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nitin Sood sold 5,652 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $38,320.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,927.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 407.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 23.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

