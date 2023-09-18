Adtalem Global Education’s (ATGE) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATGE. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $43.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.42. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $364.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.89 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $61,612.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,399. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,615.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $61,612.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at $322,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 30.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

