AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Purchased by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,659 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF makes up 2.2% of LifePro Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. LifePro Asset Management owned about 0.88% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSOS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MSOS traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,916. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

