Advisory Resource Group Acquires 897 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group owned about 0.26% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,642.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 955.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.19. 5,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,384. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $47.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.68.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1746 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.