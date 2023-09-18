Advisory Resource Group Buys 1,835 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,123 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Halliburton makes up approximately 0.9% of Advisory Resource Group’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,628,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $779,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Halliburton by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Halliburton by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,428,444 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $449,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,418 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.21.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.47. The company had a trading volume of 348,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,959,894. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.18. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $643,986.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,599 shares of company stock worth $7,777,309 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.