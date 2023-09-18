Advisory Resource Group Buys 2,723 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.80. The stock had a trading volume of 108,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,598. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.42.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

