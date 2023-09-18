Advisory Resource Group Cuts Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Advisory Resource Group decreased its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in BILL were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 4.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,748,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,383,000 after acquiring an additional 497,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BILL by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after buying an additional 269,438 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BILL in the 1st quarter worth about $210,964,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BILL by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after buying an additional 324,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BILL by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,544,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,308,000 after buying an additional 19,378 shares during the last quarter.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on BILL from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BILL from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BILL from $115.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on BILL from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BILL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.83.

BILL traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $108.57. 41,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,244. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $154.12. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -51.62 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.93 and its 200-day moving average is $100.36.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $295.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.58 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 21.14%. Equities research analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 39,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.92, for a total transaction of $4,587,356.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,934,324.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 9,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $1,034,712.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,441.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 39,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.92, for a total value of $4,587,356.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,934,324.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,683 shares of company stock valued at $7,468,601. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

