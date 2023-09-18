Advisory Resource Group Decreases Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Advisory Resource Group lessened its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DASH. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in DoorDash by 123.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 305.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.61. 534,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,855,480. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.25. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.63. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $92.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DASH. Jefferies Financial Group raised DoorDash from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on DoorDash from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on DoorDash from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DoorDash

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $60,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,508,134. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $4,882,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,764.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $60,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,508,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,064,997 shares of company stock valued at $85,730,296. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.