Advisory Resource Group Has $2.81 Million Position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHYL. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $94,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $590,000.

NYSEARCA PHYL traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $33.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,710. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average is $33.93. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $34.99.

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

