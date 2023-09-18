Advisory Resource Group Has $642,000 Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Infosys were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 22.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 682,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the first quarter worth about $766,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,130,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,421,000 after buying an additional 1,111,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 14.4% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 585,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,219,000 after buying an additional 73,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday. Nomura upgraded Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Infosys in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Infosys Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE INFY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 331,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,504,337. The company has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.43. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $20.57.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 32.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

