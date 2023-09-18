Advisory Resource Group Has $8.34 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Advisory Resource Group’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $446.76. 253,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,001,474. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $450.02 and its 200-day moving average is $428.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

