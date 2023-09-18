Advisory Resource Group Invests $3.11 Million in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,000. The Cigna Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Advisory Resource Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 159 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones cut The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.11.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,451.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,767 shares of company stock worth $11,498,468 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CI stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $283.78. The company had a trading volume of 23,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,130. The company has a market cap of $83.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.22.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

