Advisory Resource Group Purchases 1,145 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 29.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,249. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.89 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.63.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. B. Riley upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.17.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

