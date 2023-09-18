Advisory Resource Group Reduces Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Advisory Resource Group cut its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 1,080,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 67,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 156,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 296,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:HR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 83,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,877. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 0.77. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -269.57%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HR. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Healthcare Realty Trust

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $538,965.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,458.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

See Also

