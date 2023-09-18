Advisory Resource Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Advisory Resource Group lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Novartis were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 514.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,669,000 after buying an additional 7,085,365 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 102,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after buying an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 9,258.8% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,696,000 after buying an additional 3,158,005 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Novartis by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,409,000 after buying an additional 2,498,355 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Novartis by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,631,000 after buying an additional 1,235,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Novartis Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NVS traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.96. The company had a trading volume of 97,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.14. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $105.61. The company has a market capitalization of $216.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

