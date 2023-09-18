Advisory Resource Group Sells 1,425 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Advisory Resource Group reduced its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group owned about 0.11% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

FMB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,631. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $51.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

