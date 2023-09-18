Advisory Resource Group Sells 157 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Advisory Resource Group decreased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.5% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $8,578,420.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,567,016.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $8,578,420.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,567,016.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.28.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.03. The stock had a trading volume of 327,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,355. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $181.84. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of -403.54, a PEG ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.75 and its 200 day moving average is $143.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

