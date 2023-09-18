Advisory Resource Group Sells 1,955 Shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE)

Advisory Resource Group lessened its stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF accounts for 1.2% of Advisory Resource Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 301.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 208,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,673,000 after acquiring an additional 156,820 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 2,301.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000.

Shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.98. 818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,255. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $51.99 and a twelve month high of $70.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.7686 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

