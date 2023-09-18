Advisory Resource Group Sells 432 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Advisory Resource Group cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 0.9% of Advisory Resource Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 110.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.00. The company had a trading volume of 498,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023,724. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $155.26. The company has a market capitalization of $117.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.04 and a 200-day moving average of $131.99.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMAT

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

