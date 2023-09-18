Advisory Resource Group Sells 600 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Advisory Resource Group trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 41,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.28. The company had a trading volume of 51,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,051. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 77.64%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.