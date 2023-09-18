Advisory Resource Group Sells 69 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Advisory Resource Group reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,775,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,831,920,000 after buying an additional 323,518 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,427,819 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,612,567,000 after purchasing an additional 101,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $959,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $824,128,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $603,418,000 after purchasing an additional 51,572 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $390.56. 94,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,335. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.50 and a 1 year high of $406.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $382.96 and a 200-day moving average of $364.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.89.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

