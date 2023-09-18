aelf (ELF) Price Up 12.7% Over Last Week

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001351 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $237.82 million and $61.01 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00009473 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001456 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001844 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 643,572,035 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

