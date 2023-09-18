Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Downgraded by HSBC to “Reduce”

HSBC cut shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance

OTC ANYYY opened at $15.20 on Thursday. Aena S.M.E. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. It operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

