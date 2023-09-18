Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Downgraded by HSBC to “Reduce”

HSBC cut shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance
OTC ANYYY opened at $15.20 on Thursday. Aena S.M.E. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95.
About Aena S.M.E.
