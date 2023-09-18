Affiance Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,463 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Target makes up 0.9% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 12,050.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target by 511.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Raymond James cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 3.4 %

TGT traded down $4.23 on Monday, reaching $118.82. 2,198,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,377,551. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The company has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.09 and its 200-day moving average is $142.93.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

