Affiance Financial LLC Has $4.89 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $447.51. 853,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,004,638. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.77. The company has a market cap of $346.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

