Affiance Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Affiance Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M by 73,903.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after buying an additional 6,647,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in 3M by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,821 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in 3M by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,461,000 after acquiring an additional 966,287 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

