Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $58.86

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.86 and last traded at $59.00, with a volume of 29024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.06.

Agree Realty Stock Down 0.5 %

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Peter Coughenour purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.79 per share, with a total value of $30,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,291.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Peter Coughenour bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.79 per share, with a total value of $30,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,291.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Craig Erlich bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.36 per share, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 36,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,556.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 53,751 shares of company stock valued at $3,382,660 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,806,000 after buying an additional 1,075,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after acquiring an additional 797,668 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 184.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,815,000 after acquiring an additional 601,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,195,000 after acquiring an additional 451,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter worth $29,336,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,004 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 41.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

