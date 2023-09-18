Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Shares Gap Up to $85.47

Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $85.47, but opened at $88.16. Albany International shares last traded at $88.07, with a volume of 9,614 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen raised Albany International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albany International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Albany International Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $274.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.56 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Albany International’s payout ratio is 38.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albany International news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $390,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares in the company, valued at $686,743.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Albany International by 5,237.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Albany International by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

Further Reading

