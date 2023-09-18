Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.13.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 0.1 %

TSE:AQN opened at C$9.73 on Thursday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of C$8.70 and a 52-week high of C$17.78. The company has a market cap of C$6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of C$843.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$856.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.7873377 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently -111.54%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.