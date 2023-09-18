Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Get Alkermes alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ALKS

Alkermes Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $29.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.40. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $33.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.57 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 7.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alkermes will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkermes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 105.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 121.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Alkermes in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Alkermes in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Alkermes in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alkermes

(Get Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.