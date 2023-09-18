Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives $110.55 Average PT from Analysts

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.55.

ALGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $84.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.61. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $683.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.10 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 29.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $209,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 38.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 675.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Free Report

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also

