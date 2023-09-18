AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 740,300 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the August 15th total of 579,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Insider Activity
In other AllianceBernstein news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 5,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 103.3% during the first quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 26.7% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 56,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 11,824 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 208,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 28,535 shares during the last quarter. 14.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AllianceBernstein Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of AB opened at $32.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.57. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $42.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28.
AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.41 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 107.49%.
About AllianceBernstein
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.
Read More
