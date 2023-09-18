AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 740,300 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the August 15th total of 579,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other AllianceBernstein news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 5,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 103.3% during the first quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 26.7% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 56,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 11,824 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 208,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 28,535 shares during the last quarter. 14.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on AB

AllianceBernstein Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AB opened at $32.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.57. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $42.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.41 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 107.49%.

About AllianceBernstein

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.