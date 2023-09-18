Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Sets New 12-Month High at $249.15

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $249.15 and last traded at $245.09, with a volume of 13574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $246.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $197.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.48.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $12.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.32 by $2.84. The business had revenue of $858.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.69 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 62.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $30.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 46.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

In related news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.55, for a total value of $3,971,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,978 shares in the company, valued at $11,511,531.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,182,000 after purchasing an additional 216,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,755,000 after purchasing an additional 176,742 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 737,506 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,964,000 after acquiring an additional 86,165 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 14.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 672,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,551,000 after acquiring an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 24.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 644,364 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,908,000 after acquiring an additional 127,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

