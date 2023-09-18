Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Alterity Therapeutics
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Free Report) by 633.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,633 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.41% of Alterity Therapeutics worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.46% of the company’s stock.
Alterity Therapeutics Stock Performance
Alterity Therapeutics stock remained flat at $2.60 during trading on Monday. 1,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,473. Alterity Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alterity Therapeutics
Alterity Therapeutics Company Profile
Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alterity Therapeutics
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 5 Reasons Mullen Automotive is About to Turn a Corner
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Can These 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks Deliver Income Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Alterity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alterity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.