Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Alterity Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Free Report) by 633.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,633 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.41% of Alterity Therapeutics worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Alterity Therapeutics Stock Performance

Alterity Therapeutics stock remained flat at $2.60 during trading on Monday. 1,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,473. Alterity Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of Alterity Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Alterity Therapeutics Company Profile

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

