American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in American Express by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in American Express by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of American Express by 206.7% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 5,520 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AXP. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

